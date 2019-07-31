Bond set in Warren for aggravated burglary suspect
WARREN
Bond was set at $35,000 today in Warren Municipal Court for Alexis Bush, 24, of Belvedere Avenue Southeast on an aggravated burglary charge after she was accused of breaking into a home on Third Street Southwest Tuesday morning and assaulting a woman who was in bed with a man she knows.
A not guilty plea was entered for her.
