Workers file grievances in closing of Market Street Elementary School
BOARDMAN
Multiple classified employees of Boardman School District filed grievances in the spring after being transferred in connection with the closure of Market Street Elementary at the end of this school year.
Two employees made their cases to the board of education during an executive session at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“They disagreed with the process and thought they were improperly placed,” said Bill Padisak, a field representative with the Ohio Association of Public School Employees.
“When you close a building and you have to shift employees, you want to make sure you have a good set of rules to apply,” said Superintendent Tim Saxton.
In this kind of situation, “some people are going to be upset,” Saxton explained. “And we need to hear them out and see if we made a mistake or not.”
The board has seven business days to make decisions regarding the cases heard Tuesday. If the board rejects the employees’ grievances, they can direct them to OAPSE for potential arbitration.
“They just want to be treated fairly,” Padisak said. “They both love Boardman schools.”
More like this from vindy.com
- January 11, 2019 12:08 a.m.
Boardman proposes closure of Market Street Elementary
- January 18, 2019 12:01 a.m.
Boardman School officials address realignment plan
- October 12, 2018 midnight
Boardman Board of Education examines report card’s highs and lows
- June 15, 2018 midnight
Boardman teacher receives reprimand
- December 26, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Boardman Beanery teaches life skills to special education students
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.