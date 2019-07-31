BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Hunter and Corey Fonner, New Waterford, girl, July 29.
Erin Maloney, Hubbard, girl, July 29.
Chaz and Cecilia Carrera, Youngstown, girl, July 29.
Thomas and Jessie Wince, New Waterford, twin girls, July 29.
Paul and Joann Pirko, Youngstown, boy, July 29.
Matthew and Mary Lynn Dieter, Hubbard, boy, July 29.
Pamela Dailey, no city given, girl, July 29.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Ra’Shonda Jennings and Eric Johnson, Niles, boy, July 27.
Sara and Jon Carlson, Cortland, girl, July 28.
Destiny Durst and Tanner Minger, Warren, boy, July 28.
Kaylee Gibson and Thomas Hyde Jr., Cortland, boy, July 28.
Rachel Minor and Jesse Astolfi, Warren, boy, July 28.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.