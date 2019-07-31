Back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend
COLUMBUS
The upcoming back-to-school Ohio sales tax holiday that will take place starting on Friday through Sunday. In, 2018 state lawmakers passed legislation making this three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday a recurring holiday each year.
During the sales tax holiday, there will be no state or local sales or use tax on school and teaching materials that cost up to 20 dollars each. The exemption will also apply to certain items of clothing costing up to 75 dollars each.
The Ohio back-to-school tax holiday weekend will continue to be on the first Friday through Sunday in August each year.
