Authorities: Suburban Cincy police shoot, injure robbery suspect
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in suburban Cincinnati say police shot and injured a man suspected of robberies in the region.
Green Township Police Chief James Vetter says officers responded to an armed robbery this morning at a gas station in the township and pursued a fleeing suspect. The person got out of the vehicle and brandished a gun during the chase before at least one officer fired at him.
Vetter says a Green Township officer and a Cheviot officer were on the scene when shots were fired. He couldn’t immediately confirm which officer shot the suspect and whether the suspect fired his weapon. No officers were injured.
Authorities say the suspect was hospitalized. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
