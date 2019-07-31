Agenda Thursday
Liberty trustees, regular meeting, 7:30 a.m., 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.
Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.
Western Reserve Transit Authority, special meeting, 9 a.m., board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.
Youngstown Board of Education, special meeting to discuss renewal levy, 4:30 p.m. in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
