2 arrested give account of woman’s death in Boardman

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

BOARDMAN

The woman found dead at her Boardman apartment was last seen alive Saturday night, but police were not called until after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to police reports.

Her cousin, who was arrested at the scene, told police they had been using drugs and drinking Saturday night.

Kellie Handy, 38, of Youngstown, called police Sunday evening to report that Tanisha Robbins, 42, of Boardman, was not breathing. Robbins was pronounced dead at the scene.

When police arrived, they observed Charles Ratliff, 78, of Youngstown, leaving the apartment holding a tan purse. Police ordered him back inside.

Handy told police she and Robbins had used Xanax, smoked crack and drank lots of alcohol the night before.

Handy told police the last time she saw Robbins alive was at 11 p.m. the night before. Handy woke up between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday. She could not provide a more specific time line or determine whether Robbins was awake Sunday.

Ratliff told police Handy, whom he is dating, did not answer the phone Saturday night, so he went to her house Sunday. He said he was initially unable to get in and shouted up to the window. When Handy showed him that Robbins was unresponsive, Ratliff advised Handy to call the police.

When asked about the purse, he said he took it to his truck to help Handy prepare to leave. He denied knowledge that anything illegal was inside the purse. Handy answered that “a crack pipe” was inside, reports said.

Officers conducted a search of Ratliff’s vehicle and Handy’s purse and found a crack pipe, a prescription for Xanax that belonged to Robbins and a substance that tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Ratliff was arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. He was unable to post his $8,000 bond and was taken to Mahoning County jail.

Handy is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of drug abuse. She was unable to post her $4,250 bond and is also in the jail.

Both are scheduled for a hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 in Mahoning County Area Court. Robbins, Handy and Ratcliff have no prior criminal convictions, records show.