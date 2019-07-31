3 arrested after person jumped in garage, robbed

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Police arrested a 20-year-old man and two juveniles Monday on aggravated robbery charges after a 17-year-old told police he was jumped in his garage and had some cash, his cellphone and a video-game system taken.

Police were called about 10:55 a.m. to a home on Erie Street on the South Side, where the teen told officers he was in the garage listening to music on headphones with his back turned toward the driveway. A man jumped him from behind and started punching him.

Two other males ran in the garage and took the video game system while the man punching the victim took the cash and phone before running toward Douglas Street, reports said.

A witness told police they saw the men get in a pickup truck, which two plainclothes officers spotted and pulled over at Market Street and East Judson Avenue. All the items that were reported stolen were found in the truck, reports said.

Seth Winkfield, 20, of Yvonne Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated robbery. The juveniles, ages 17 and 14, were taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.

The victim declined medical attention.