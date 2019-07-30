Youngstown school board to discuss levy renewal
YOUNGSTOWN
The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a school levy, the board said in a news release this morning.
Earlier this month, the school board took no action to place a renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.
However, board President Brenda Kimble said she expected to call a special meeting to further discuss the four-year levy, which generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually. It was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.
