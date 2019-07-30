BREAKING: Two killed, cop hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart

Youngstown school board to discuss levy renewal


July 30, 2019 at 8:46a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Board of Education will meet in special session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the community room of Youngstown Rayen Early College High School, 20 W. Wood St.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss a school levy, the board said in a news release this morning.

Earlier this month, the school board took no action to place a renewal of the school district’s 10.7-mill property tax levy on the November ballot.

However, board President Brenda Kimble said she expected to call a special meeting to further discuss the four-year levy, which generates $5,291,510 per year and costs the owner of a $50,000 home $164 annually. It was originally passed in 2008 and renewed in 2012.

