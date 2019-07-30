Youngstown preps for Italian fest, closing streets

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown and the Youngstown Events and Citywide Special Projects Department welcomes the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival to Downtown Youngstown Friday through Sunday. This annual event includes vendors, educational exhibits, ethnic food, and entertainment.

In preparation for this weekend, the following street closures will be in effect From Wednesday at midnight through Monday at 6 a.m: Phelps to Walnut, Commerce to Boardman. In addition, a parking ban will be in effect from Tuesday at 7 p.m. until Monday August at 6 a.m. NO PARKING on Commerce (both sides) from Phelps to Champion. Towing will be strictly enforced. This is necessary for the safety of the traffic flow, for the hotel and it’s parking lot.

For more information about this event, visit www. http://www.younsgtownitalianfest.org or call (330) 501-3171.

For more information about parking bans and street closures contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.Gov or by phone 330-207-0551