Youngstown preps for Italian fest, closing streets
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown and the Youngstown Events and Citywide Special Projects Department welcomes the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival to Downtown Youngstown Friday through Sunday. This annual event includes vendors, educational exhibits, ethnic food, and entertainment.
In preparation for this weekend, the following street closures will be in effect From Wednesday at midnight through Monday at 6 a.m: Phelps to Walnut, Commerce to Boardman. In addition, a parking ban will be in effect from Tuesday at 7 p.m. until Monday August at 6 a.m. NO PARKING on Commerce (both sides) from Phelps to Champion. Towing will be strictly enforced. This is necessary for the safety of the traffic flow, for the hotel and it’s parking lot.
For more information about this event, visit www. http://www.younsgtownitalianfest.org or call (330) 501-3171.
For more information about parking bans and street closures contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.Gov or by phone 330-207-0551
More like this from vindy.com
- July 26, 2019 4:17 p.m.
Prep for Greater Youngstown Italian Festival will close streets
- July 31, 2018 1:52 p.m.
Greater Youngstown Italian Fest in downtown will close roads
- August 1, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Ramp closure
- February 23, 2013 12:03 a.m.
Section of W. Commerce will close March 4 downtown
- August 1, 2013 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Street closings fopr Italian fest
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.