Woman dies after trying to rescue children at Mosquito Lake


July 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

BAZETTA

A 41-year-old woman died after she tried to help a boy, 12, and girl, 13, who were struggling near a buoy at the lake at Mosquito Lake State Park about 5 p.m. Monday.

The woman went into the water to help them and she became unresponsive.

She was pulled from the water by a bystander, while the children were helped from the water by other bystanders, Bazetta fire Chief Dennis Lewis said.

Her identity was not revealed Monday night.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and woman was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, where she was pronounced dead.

An adult agreed the girl would not need to go the hospital, Lewis said.

Five other children were also among the swimming party, and all of them were OK, the chief said.

The Trumbull County Coroner will determine the death cause.

The depth of the water at the location where they were is about 4 feet, Lewis said.

