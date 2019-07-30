VA to build, move to new clinic on Belmont Avenue

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A new location for the Youngstown Veterans Administration Outpatient Clinic has been selected at 1815 Belmont Ave.

The new facility will be 35,344 square feet and will be less than a mile from the VA’s current location at 2031 Belmont.

The VA has signed a $24,740,800, 20-year lease with Michael Downing Realty Limited for the design and construction of the building.

A spokeswoman for the VA said the spot was selected based on a scoring system that regulates all federal procurements.

She said the site that was selected scored the highest and thus was chosen for the facility.

Clinic operators plan to move in October 2020, and anticipate the new facility will allow them to expand primary care, mental health and specialty services.

The facility’s layout will also allow the VA to use its team-based Patient Aligned Care Team model of care. The PACT uses a team built from a primary care provider, nurse care manager, clinical associate and administrative clerk.

The clinic has 94 employees and operates a volunteer-run food pantry for veterans.