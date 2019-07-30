BREAKING: Two killed, cop hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart

Two killed, cop hurt in shooting at Mississippi Walmart


July 30, 2019 at 9:45a.m.

SOUTHHAVEN, Miss.

Two people were killed and an officer was hurt in a shooting at a Southaven, Mississippi, Walmart Tuesday morning, according to ABC Memphis affiliate WATN.

The suspected shooter was shot by a Southaven officer and was hospitalized in unknown condition, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told WATN.

One officer was shot but is expected to be OK, said Deborah Rosenberg, a 911 administrator for the city.

Southaven is along the Mississippi/Tennessee border and is about 13 miles south of Memphis.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000