Attempted murder trial involving shots fired at Warren tavern to resume today

Staff report

WARREN

In his opening statement, defense attorney Michael Scala said prosecutors overcharged his client, Ryan N. Rulong, in accusing him of shooting at least eight times into the University At Larchmont tavern May 10, injuring four people, none seriously.

Scala told jurors in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court on Monday he will ask them for verdicts of not guilty on eight counts of attempted murder and eight counts of felonious assault, each with two specifications that he used a firearm in the crimes. A gun specification can add more time to a person’s prison sentence.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, explained that the specifications are applicable anytime someone uses a gun in a crime and were indicted in this case because Rulong is alleged to have fired into the tavern from a vehicle.

Becker said Rulong was not overcharged because Rulong knew the tavern was full of people and knew that the shots might kill people.

If convicted on all 16 counts, Rulong, 27, of Church Hill Hubbard Road in Girard, could get well over 100 years in prison.

Rulong also is charged with one count of aggravated robbery, accused of robbing the True North gas station at North Road and East Market Street in Howland on May 14.

Becker said Howland police officer Eric Bowker made a correct guess that afternoon when taking off from his position at the former North Road Elementary, turning onto state Route 82 and then south on state Route 11. Bowker spotted Rulong’s “dirty” white pickup truck a short time later. Rulong was taken into custody without incident.

Bowker was among the first two witnesses to testify Monday. The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. today before Judge Ronald Rice.