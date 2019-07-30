Today's Vindicator headlines TUESDAY

GIRARD — Bond was set at $1 million at the Girard Municipal Court on Monday for the Youngstown man who attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank in Liberty last week.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, attempted to rob the bank while armed with a gun last Thursday. He did not succeed in taking any money. He was shot by the security officer twice and fled.

Once he was apprehended, he was taken to the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Hawkins is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

His pretrial is set for Wednesday. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Marshals on Monday captured the fourth member of their Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Michael Triplett, 33, was arrested earlier Monday at a South Side home on a federal warrant for drug charges.

With Triplett’s capture, the only fugitive left on the list is Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case.

Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available in some cases.

WARREN — Charles R. Ellis, 36, of Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast, was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas court after pleading guilty to injuring a 2-month-old boy in January.

A police report says a city police detective was called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron on Jan. 16 because the boy had suffered a major injury.

COITSVILLE — Two men are expected to be arraigned in Campbell Municipal Court after township officers found a gun and drugs in their car during a traffic stop just after midnight Monday.

Braelin Douglas, 23, and Robert Allen, 19, are both in the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapon charges. They were arrested at LilburneAvenue and Rutledge Drive on Youngstown’s East Side after a township officer pulled them over for a traffic violation in Coitsville.

A police spokesman said Douglas tried to swallow some drugs that were found in the car and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was found in the trunk.