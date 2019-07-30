Taylor Kia makes another donation to Spartan Stadium
BOARDMAN — The Boardman Boosters today announced a second major donation to phase 3 of Spartan Stadium since construction began this summer. Taylor Kia of Boardman recently committed $50,000 to the project’s final stage.
“Matt Taylor is a Boardman alumnus and has been a great supporter of Spartan Stadium,” said Booster President Bruce Flyak. “With this latest donation, Matt has committed a total of $200,000 to date to the Stadium Project – the largest of any local business.”
The donation includes signage for Taylor Kia on the back of the press box in addition to the current press box signage that faces the field.
Phase 3 includes boys and girls locker rooms with a total of 134 lockers, a formal front facade with donor wall, concessions with eating area, public restrooms, and ticket booths.
Go to www.boardmanstadium.org to find out more about the stadium project and how you can donate.
