RYAN DEBATE | Ryan not in favor of Medicare for all


July 30, 2019 at 8:50p.m.

DETROIT — During his first time speaking since his opening remarks, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan got into a verbal exchange with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont over Medicare for All.

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said that union workers gave up pay raises to keep their health care and shouldn't have to surrender it.

Ryan said he favors allowing people at the age of 50 to be allowed to buy into Medicare.

Sanders said that union workers wouldn't lose anything.

Ryan said: "You don't know that."

Sanders responded: "I wrote the damn bill."

Ryan then said that Sanders doesn't know all of the union contracts in the United States.

The two are among 10 Democratic presidential candidates debating tonight on CNN.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900