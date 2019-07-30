RYAN DEBATE | Ryan gives opening statement


July 30, 2019 at 8:22p.m.

DETROIT - U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said tonight in his opening statement at the Democratic president debate: "America is great, but not everyone can access America's greatness."

Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the economic system no longer works for people and when families sit around the kitchen table to talk about their budget they "get a pit in the middle of their stomach."

Ryan is among 10 candidates debating tonight. Another 10 Democrats will debate Wednesday.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900