RYAN DEBATE | Ryan gives opening statement
DETROIT - U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan said tonight in his opening statement at the Democratic president debate: "America is great, but not everyone can access America's greatness."
Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said the economic system no longer works for people and when families sit around the kitchen table to talk about their budget they "get a pit in the middle of their stomach."
Ryan is among 10 candidates debating tonight. Another 10 Democrats will debate Wednesday.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 29, 2019 11:52 p.m.
Ryan shares Dem debate stage in Detroit
- July 30, 2019 8:50 p.m.
RYAN DEBATE | Ryan not in favor of Medicare for all
- April 26, 2019 4:47 p.m.
Ryan qualifies for first Democratic presidential debate
- October 11, 2012 10:40 p.m.
Tonight's contentious VP debate stark contrast to Obama-Romney performance
- August 6, 2015 12:01 a.m.
Gov. Kasich in prime time tonight in Cleveland
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.