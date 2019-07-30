POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

July 24

Arrest: Authorities answered a call pertaining to suspected drug activity in the 2500 block of South Raccoon Road, where they took into custody Jami L. Cefalde, 35, of South Raccoon, Austintown, on a Liberty Township warrant charging passing bad checks.

Burglary: A former tenant reportedly broke into an apartment in the 500 block of South Raccoon Road.

Drugs: Police responded to a report of a suspicious pickup truck at Comfort Inn, 5425 Clarkins Road, where they handed a summons to Matthew J. Woloschak, 39, charging him with drug abuse and possessing drug paraphernalia. Woloschak, of North Newton Falls Road, North Jackson, had a bag with suspected marijuana, a device commonly used to grind marijuana, a package of papers typically used to roll marijuana and a pipe with suspected drug residue, a report indicated.

Fraud: An Atlanta Avenue resident reported having gotten a fraudulent medical bill.

Theft: Donation funds were taken from the Mahoning County Dog Warden building, 1230 N. Meridian Road.

Recovered property: A neighbor found a package that had been reported stolen from an apartment in the 20 block of Wickliffe Circle.

Theft: A suspect fled after a reported shoplifting situation at Family Dollar, 4450 Mahoning Ave. The stolen merchandise was recovered.

Trespassing: While dealing with such a complaint at Certified Oil, 825 N. Canfield-Niles Road, officers filed a criminal-trespassing charge against Kevin A. Anderson of West Rayen Avenue, Youngstown. A company manager showed police video surveillance that purportedly showed Anderson, 47, on the property, even though they had warned him to stay off, a report stated.

Counterfeit: A fake $100 bill was found at Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

July 25

Arrest: A vehicle check near South Meridian and Burkey roads resulted in Christel L. Rivers-Bonner’s arrest. Rivers-Bonner, 33, of Logan Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant charging her with violating a Campbell Municipal Court order.

Illegal dumping: Officers received a complaint about such activity in the 40 block of South Edgehill Avenue.

Theft: A cellphone was stolen at a South Raccoon Road fast-food restaurant.

July 26

Arrest: A traffic stop on Burkey Road led to the arrest of Torrence W. Mosley, 20, of South Maryland Avenue, Youngstown. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Youngstown Municipal Court.

Fraud: An Edinburgh Drive resident found out a credit card had been used without permission.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 80 block of South Edgehill Avenue.

Drugs: Officers near South Edgehill and Elmwood avenues pulled over and wrote a summons charging Donald F. Miller of North Bon Air Avenue, Youngstown, with drug abuse (marijuana) after alleging a vehicle search revealed a suspected marijuana cigarette. Miller, 41, also handed them two bags of suspected marijuana from his left leg area, a report stated.

July 27

Arrest: New Middletown authorities at an operating a vehicle impaired task force area near Patriot Boulevard charged Nicole M. Germadnik, 36, of Saul Drive, Hubbard, with OVI. Germadnik, who also had an OVI conviction in 2016, refused to submit to a breath test, a report showed.

Thefts: Police received information that a shoplifter had stolen bags of soil from Tractor Supply Co., 6225 Mahoning Ave., as well as Family Farm & Home, 4477 Mahoning.

Theft: Someone at Austintown Township Park, 6000 Kirk Road, removed $150 from another person’s car.

Arrest: Wesley R. Campbell, 51, of Deer Creek Court, Austintown, was taken into custody after police had pulled him over near South Meridian Road. Campbell was wanted on two outstanding warrants, one each from Youngstown and Trumbull County.

Drugs: A traffic stop near Meridian Road and an Interstate 680 on-ramp resulted in a summons charging Makhi L. Engram, 19, of Northfield Avenue Northwest, Warren, with drug abuse (marijuana). Engram had in his glove compartment a mason jar containing two bags of suspected marijuana, police alleged.

July 28

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to a Youngstown care facility to pick up a patient, Michael H. Tomlin, 36, as he was being released. Tomlin, of Ridge Road, Youngstown, was wanted on an Austintown Area Court warrant that had been issued earlier this month.

Arrest: Authorities near North Meridian and Crum roads pulled over then arrested Paul E. Sudimak of Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, upon ascertaining Sudimak, 54, was wanted on a Campbell Municipal Court warrant.

Disturbance: Officers responded to a fight in the 400 block of North Four Mile Run Road.

Theft: Someone reportedly scammed Walmart of $400.

Arrest: While assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on Burkey Road, police charged Anthony J. Morton, 35, no address listed, with operating a vehicle impaired. Morton, who also was wanted on multiple warrants, refused to undergo a breath test, a report indicated.

Felonious assault: Authorities answered a call about a woman who reportedly had been struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Burkey Road.

CANFIELD

July 24

Attempted theft: Officers responded to a possible short-change scheme at Bella Napoli Pizza & Pasta, 419 E. Main St.

Summons: After pulling her over on Fairground Boulevard, police issued a summons charging Ashley Toy, 33, of Middletown Road, Canfield, with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.

Summons: Matthew Balog, 35, of North Broad Street, Canfield, received a summons during a traffic stop on East Main Street accusing him of driving under an OVI suspension.

July 25

Fraud: Authorities received information pertaining to fraudulent withdrawals from a checking account at Chase Bank, 34 N. Broad St.

July 26

Citation: After responding to a vehicular accident on East Main Street, officers cited Harvey Cohen, 65, of Hollywood Avenue, Youngstown, on a charge of failing to control a motor vehicle.

Summons: A traffic stop on Talsman Drive resulted in a summons charging Nolan Henik, 24, of Evelyn Road, Youngstown, with driving under an OVI suspension.

July 27

Arrest: Timothy Yaslik, 48, of Bell Road, Lisbon, was taken into custody during a traffic stop on East Main Street after police discovered he was wanted on a Boardman Area Court warrant.