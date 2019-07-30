Pentagon nominee denies sexual misconduct allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force general nominated to be the nation's number two military officer strongly denied allegations of sexual misconduct today, telling a Senate committee he was falsely accused and did nothing wrong.

"Nothing happened, ever," Air Force Gen. John Hyten told the Senate Armed Services Committee just moments after introducing his wife of 32 years, while his accuser sat further back in the hearing room. He said the allegations were shown to be false after a "fair and extensive investigation."

His denial comes after several months delay in the nomination process as senators investigated the charges made by Hyten's former aide, Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser.

The Army colonel says Hyten, who has been nominated to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, subjected her to a series of unwanted sexual advances in 2017.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations reviewed the matter and found insufficient evidence to charge Hyten or recommend any administrative punishment.

The opening hour of the hearing was dominated by the issue, and included strong statements of support for Hyten from former Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson, and Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., a former fighter pilot who has publicly described her own sexual assault.

McSally said she has "full confidence" in Hyten and believes he is innocent.

"This wasn't just a jump ball. Not a he said, she said," McSally said. "Sexual assault happens in the military. It just didn't happen in this case."

She added she prays that "the accuser gets the help she needs and finds the peace she is searching for. But it cannot be by destroying General Hyten with false allegations."