New York bans 3D-printed guns, other undetectable firearms
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York has banned the manufacture, sale or possession of 3D-printed guns and other types of undetectable firearms under a measure signed into law by the state's Democratic governor.
Andrew Cuomo today also signed new rules for the safe storage of firearms in homes with children. The new rules require guns to be locked in secure storage or made harmless with a trigger lock if anyone under 16 could access the weapon. Exceptions will be made for teens with licenses to hunt or use a firearm.
The two bills are among several gun control measures approved by lawmakers earlier this year. On Monday, Cuomo signed legislation extending a waiting period from three to 30 days for potential gun buyers whose instant background check yields inconclusive results.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 4, 2019 7:25 p.m.
New York Legislature approves gun storage safety measure
- July 31, 2018 6:36 p.m.
Federal judge blocks publication of blueprints for 3D guns
- August 29, 2018 midnight
Texan says he’s selling 3D-printed gun plans after ruling
- August 28, 2018 2:45 p.m.
Texan says he's selling 3-D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
- August 1, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Judge blocks release of blueprints for 3-D-printed guns
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.