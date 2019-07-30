Man, two juveniles nabbed in aggravated robbery

YOUNGSTOWN

A 20-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested Monday on aggravated robbery charges after a 17-year-old told police he was jumped in his garage and had some cash, his phone and a video game system taken.

Police were called about 10:55 a.m to a South Side home, where the teen told officers he was in the garage listening to music on headphones when a man jumped him from behind and started punching him.

Two other males ran into the garage and took the video game system while the man punching the victim took the cash and phone.

A witness told police they saw the men get in a pickup truck, which two plainclothes officers spotted and pulled over at Market Street and East Judson Avenue. All of the items that were stolen were found in the truck, reports said.

Seth Winkfield, 20, of Yvonne Drive, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated robbery. The juveniles, ages 17 and 14, were taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center.