Man arrested 26 times says he was never given a chance

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who has been arrested or cited at least 26 times in 15 years told a Mahoning County Common Pleas judge that he never gets a break. Alexander Blandon Jr., 34, told Judge Anthony D’Apolito on Monday that drugs have made him the person he is, and he does not want to go to prison for a long time.

“I’m not a violent person. It’s all drugs,” Blandon said. “I never get a break. I got a daughter right now that’s 15 years old. I can’t go away for a long time.”

Blandon was in court pleading guilty to 11 charges involving three incidents between Sept. 27 and Feb. 14. Prosecutors are recommending he get six years in prison. Sentencing is set for Sept. 30.

There was a Sept. 27 arrest by city police on the South Side in which Blandon was stunned during a foot chase when police tried to pull over a car he was in for a traffic violation. Blandon pleaded guilty to charges of intimidation, possession of fentanyl and operating a vehicle while under the influence. Reports said police found 668 painkillers in the car. Another man also was arrested in the same incident. Blandon was able to post a $40,000 bond, which he was free on when he was arrested.

In December, Blandon was arrested after a bullet riddled car with no license plate he was driving through an OVI checkpoint in Boardman was pulled over. Reports said a passenger told officers: “Don’t shoot him; he’s just drunk.” Reports said Blandon also threatened police. He pleaded guilty to charges of failure to comply, trafficking in drugs and trafficking in cocaine. He was given a $60,000 bond, which was later amended to $30,000 that he was able to post as well.

On Feb. 14, an Ohio State Highway trooper pulled Blandon over on Hillman Street for a traffic violation and he appeared to be drunk and was handcuffed. Reports said he threatened the trooper and opened a cage in the back of the trooper’s cruiser with his mouth then tried to grab the trooper’s vest. He had to be taken to the jail in a city police cruiser because they have bars in the back and Blandon would not stop kicking the cage, reports said. He pleaded guilty in that case to possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, OVI, intimidation and retalitation. Police also found 168 painkillers in the car, reports said.

Despite being able to post bonds, he was given court appointed counsel in all three cases because he claimed he could not afford a lawyer.

Municipal court records show that Blandon has been arrested or cited 26 times since 2004.

“This time around I’m 35 [sic] years old, and I’m way past tired,” Blandon told the judge. “I still can’t believe right now I’m in front of you.”

Judge D’Apolito told Blandon when he comes back for sentencing, he will be able to explain why he should not have to go to prison for a long time.