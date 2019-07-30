MAHONING COUNTY Sheriff releases recruitment advertisement on social media
YOUNGSTOWN
A new Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office recruiting advertisement could help hiring keep pace with staffing losses, officials said.
Sheriff Jerry Greene said his department loses, on average, about 20 officers a year to retirement, disability or other law-enforcement agencies offering better pay or benefits.
The new commercial, produced locally for $6,045 and released Monday, will target millennials on social media, he said.
“Our hiring will be continuous because we are losing officers as fast or faster than we are able to hire,” he told The Vindicator. “We are going to make a concentrated effort on all the areas of social media with this video focusing on millennial employees.”
The 1-minute, 25-second spot features actual county deputies in action – on road and boat patrol, in the county jail, at active crime scenes, handling drug dogs – each turning to the camera to say, “Join our team.” On-screen text reads, “Now hiring at competitive wages.”
Greene said he learned his office’s starting wages are the lowest among sheriff’s departments in Ohio’s top 20 most-populated areas, just behind Cuyahoga County. In a new, tentative agreement with the police union, deputies’ starting pay would go from $14.68 an hour to $17. That agreement has yet to be ratified, he said.
The ad was shot over the course of two days, during each featured deputy’s shift and produced by Casey Malone of Youngstown.
Greene said the department is considering purchasing airtime to run the ad, but acknowledged it’s expensive and it may not even reach the target audience.
“The standard way to advertise and reach out isn’t what it used to be,” he said. “We are looking more at Instagram, Twitter, Facebook ... trying to show in a sort of neat way all of the different aspects of my agency and what we’re all about.”
To apply, visit MahoningSheriff.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 29, 2019 5:08 p.m.
Sheriff hopes to attract millennials with recruitment video
- July 29, 2019 5:18 p.m.
Mahoning sheriff posts recruiting video on social media platforms
- November 5, 2005 midnight
As need grows for officers, new recruiting tactics emerge
- April 11, 2013 midnight
Fully operational county jail is welcome news for residents
- January 5, 2013 12:10 a.m.
VIDEOS | New Sheriff Greene appoints veteran jailers
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.