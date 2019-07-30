Liberty school has special meeting Wednesday


July 30, 2019 at 2:30p.m.

LIBERTY — The Liberty school board will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room, 4115 Shady Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900