Liberty school has special meeting Wednesday
LIBERTY — The Liberty school board will have a special meeting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room, 4115 Shady Road.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 26, 2017 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- February 26, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- July 24, 2008 midnight
Board fails to pick gas-well drilling company
- September 13, 2011 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- November 29, 2011 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.