Fed to cut interest rate first time in a decade
Associated Press
WASHINGTON
There’s little dispute that the Federal Reserve this week will do something it hasn’t done since 2008, when the U.S. economy was gripped by the Great Recession: Cut its benchmark interest rate.
This time, by contrast, the economy is solid by most measures. Consumers are spending. Unemployment is close to a half-century low. A recession hardly seems imminent.
Yet the Fed under Chairman Jerome Powell has signaled that rising economic pressures – notably from President Donald Trump’s trade wars and from a global slowdown – have become cause for concern. So has an inflation rate that remains chronically below the Fed’s target level.
So the Fed has decided that a rate cut now – and possibly one or more additional cuts to follow – could help inoculate the economy against a potential downturn.
The idea is that lowering its key short-term rate, which can affect consumer and business loans, could encourage borrowing and spending and energize the economy.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2019 midnight
Three things to watch for from the Federal Reserve today
- June 15, 2017 midnight
Fed raises key rate, unveils plan to reduce bond holdings
- December 16, 2008 midnight
Analysts expect Fed to cut key interest rate
- November 3, 2016 midnight
Fed hints at coming hike, but leaves key rate alone
- January 30, 2008 midnight
Costs to borrow expected to drop
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.