Dog pool party set

BOARDMAN

OH Donut Co., 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road, is having a dog pool party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10 in its front parking lot. Registration and proof of vaccination is requested the day of the event. Local animal rescue groups will attend. Also, One Hot Cookie will announce the finalists for its 2020 cookie dog calendar contest.

Pence visiting Ohio

LANCASTER, OhIO

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Ohio today to deliver remarks at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Magna Seating facility in Lancaster. Magna Seating closed a plant in Lordstown in February after the announcement that the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Complex would be shut down. That closure resulted in the loss of 120 Magna Seating jobs.

NE Ohio gas price

The average price for gasoline across Northeast Ohio is 13 cents cheaper this week at $2.68 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

Most states in the Great Lakes and Central States saw prices remain the same this week or drop. Ohio remained steady at $2.72. The region has seen gasoline inventories remain robust at 50 million barrels and regional refinery usage jumps to 99 percent – one of the highest rates in the country, per Energy Information Administration data.

Monday’s national average was $2.73. The average gas price Monday in Youngstown was $2.57.

Pfizer and Mylan strengthen ties, create new company

Pfizer, the country’s largest drugmaker, is creating a hybrid new drug company by combining its off-patent branded drug business with the generic pharmaceutical company Mylan.

Pfizer’s Upjohn, which sells one-time blockbusters like Viagra and Lipitor that have lost patent protection, will be spun off and then it will combine with Mylan, a $10 billion company.

The complex deal, expected to close in the middle of next year, will create a company with estimated 2020 revenue in excess of $19 billion, with sales in more than 165 countries. The name for the new company has yet to be determined. The two companies have worked together for years.

Capital One target of massive breach

SEATTLE

A hacker gained access to personal information from more than 100 million Capitol One credit applications, the bank said Monday as federal authorities arrested a suspect in the case.

Paige A. Thompson – who goes by the handle “erratic” – was charged with a single count of computer fraud and abuse in U.S. District Court in Seattle. Thompson made an initial appearance in court and was ordered to remain in custody pending a detention hearing Thursday. The hacker got information including credit scores and balances plus the Social Security numbers of about 140,000 customers, the bank said. It will offer free credit monitoring services to those affected.

The FBI raided Thompson’s residence Monday and seized digital devices. An initial search turned up files that referenced Capital One and “other entities that may have been targets of attempted or actual network intrusions.”

State/wire reports