Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son
YOUNGSTOWN
Eric Pendland received the maximum, 11-year sentence for violently shaking his infant son and leaving him with permanent brain damage.
The first emotions Pendland showed going to trial for abusing Eric Pendland Jr., then 3 months old, was to hang his head as Mahoning County Judge Anthony Donofrio read his sentence, then burst out screaming.
“This is bull! … I never hurt my child!” he bellowed, as deputies dragged him from the courtroom.
Jurors quickly found Pendland guilty on two felony counts of child endangering during his June trial.
Read more in Wednesday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 14, 2019 midnight
Child suffers permanent, disabling injuries
- June 13, 2019 12:31 p.m.
UPDATE | Pendland guilty of violently shaking son
- October 5, 2016 12:07 a.m.
Sentencing set for Austintown man who brain-damaged infant son
- November 15, 2007 2 a.m.
Dad gets 5 years for son’s brain injury
- August 22, 2013 12:09 a.m.
Christopher L. Cline gets 3 years for disabling infant son
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.