Dad gets 11 years for brain damage to son

YOUNGSTOWN

Eric Pendland received the maximum, 11-year sentence for violently shaking his infant son and leaving him with permanent brain damage.

The first emotions Pendland showed going to trial for abusing Eric Pendland Jr., then 3 months old, was to hang his head as Mahoning County Judge Anthony Donofrio read his sentence, then burst out screaming.

“This is bull! … I never hurt my child!” he bellowed, as deputies dragged him from the courtroom.

Jurors quickly found Pendland guilty on two felony counts of child endangering during his June trial.

Read more in Wednesday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.