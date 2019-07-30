Coroner IDs drowning victim at Mosquito Lake

WARREN

The Trumbull County Coroner's Office this morning identified the woman who died Monday afternoon in Mosquito Lake as Christine Beheler, 41, of Niles.

The Bazetta Fire Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources said Beheler went into the water at the Mosquito Lake State Park beach trying to rescue children, ages 12 and 13, who were having difficulty in the water near the buoys.

The children were rescued and were responsive when they got to the shore, but Beheler was not responsive when she was pulled from the water and died later at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Beheler was with about seven unrelated children at the beach when the incident began around 5 p.m.

The death is the second drowning in that area in the past year. A Youngstown man, 27, likewise encountered difficulty near the buoys and drowned.