Bond set in robbery case

GIRARD

Bond was set at $1 million at the Girard Municipal Court on Monday for the Youngstown man who attempted to rob the Home Savings Bank in Liberty last week.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, of Youngstown, attempted to rob the bank while armed with a gun last Thursday. He did not succeed in taking any money. He was shot by the security officer twice and fled.

Once he was apprehended, he was taken to the St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Hawkins is charged with aggravated robbery, felonious assault and carrying concealed weapons.

His pretrial is set for Wednesday. He is in the Trumbull County jail.

One of Top 5 is caught

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Marshals on Monday captured the fourth member of their Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Michael Triplett, 33, was arrested earlier Monday at a South Side home on a federal warrant for drug charges.

With Triplett’s capture, the only fugitive left on the list is Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case.

Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411). Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available in some cases.

Ex-police chief’s son will be sentenced

YOUNGSTOWN

The son of former city Police Chief Jimmy Hughes is scheduled to be sentenced today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Jared F. Hughes, 30, faces two felony charges including discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to a report by 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The charges stemmed from a shooting that left an 18-year-old woman with a bullet wound after a bullet pierced her car door.

A 17-year-old female was also in the car at the time.

21 News reported in June that Hughes already has agreed to plead guilty after reaching a deal with the family’s consent.

Mike Yacavone, an assistant county prosecutor, recommended a five-year sentence for Hughes shortly after his indictment.

Sentenced to prison

WARREN

Charles R. Ellis, 36, of Oak Knoll Avenue Southeast, was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday in Trumbull County Common Pleas court after pleading guilty to injuring a 2-month-old boy in January.

A police report says a city police detective was called to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron on Jan. 16 because the boy had suffered a major injury.

Gun, drug arrests made

COITSVILLE

Two men are expected to be arraigned in Campbell Municipal Court after township officers found a gun and drugs in their car during a traffic stop just after midnight Monday.

Braelin Douglas, 23, and Robert Allen, 19, are both in the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapon charges. They were arrested at Lilburne Avenue and Rutledge Drive on Youngstown’s East Side after a township officer pulled them over for a traffic violation in Coitsville.

Police said Douglas tried to swallow some drugs found in the car. A loaded handgun was found in the trunk.