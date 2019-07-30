Agenda Wednesday
Agenda Wednesday
Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors, regular, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.
Poland Township Board of Trustees, special, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 28, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- June 4, 2019 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- September 21, 2010 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- May 22, 2012 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
- August 30, 2011 midnight
Agenda Wednesday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.