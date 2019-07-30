Agenda Wednesday


July 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Wednesday

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors, regular, 4 p.m., assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Poland Township Board of Trustees, special, 6 p.m., government center, 3339 Dobbins Road.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

