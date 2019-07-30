2 TSA officers suspended over offensive display in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Two Transportation Security Administration agents have been placed on administrative leave after an offensive display was discovered in a baggage screening area at Miami International Airport.
The TSA says in a statement the incident happened in a part of the airport not open to the public. The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched.
The agency said it "does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior."
The statement did not include the names of the two officers who have been suspended or any additional details, including when the incident occurred. News outlets reported the display included a noose.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 8, 2019 12:10 p.m.
What air travelers should know about the government shutdown
- October 10, 2012 midnight
Cancer patient gets pat-down by TSA
- November 1, 2013 3:31 p.m.
UPDATE: Gunman kills TSA agent at LAX, injures 2 others
- February 8, 2004 midnight
U.S. AIRPORTS Official cites lax security in hiring of screeners
- May 25, 2016 1:10 p.m.
TSA chief: Help is on the way to address long airport lines
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.