Two arrested at scene of woman’s death Sunday

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Two people were arrested Sunday at the scene of a woman’s death in her Lemans Drive residence.

Township police responded to a call in the early evening regarding a 42-year-old woman who was not breathing, said police Chief Todd Werth. She was later pronounced dead.

The Mahoning County coroner’s office has identified the woman as Taniesha Robbins, 42, and continues to investigate the cause of death.

Kellie Handy, 38, and Charles Ratliff, 78, both of Youngstown, were arrested at the scene.

Hardy faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin and fentanyl. Radcliff faces charges of tampering with evidence.