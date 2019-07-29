Woman found dead in Boardman apartment; 2 inside arrested

Woman found dead in apartment; two inside it arrested

BOARDMAN

Boardman police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death of a 42-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment on Lemans Drive off Shields Road about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The cause of her death was not immediately known. She had no visible stab or gunshot wounds, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Two people found inside the apartment by police were arrested on drug charges and tampering with evidence.

Police did not release the name of the deceased woman nor those of the people arrested.

Shields Road closing

BOARDMAN

Shields Road between West Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue will be closed today through Friday while a culvert is replaced. The detour is West Boulevard to Glenwood Avenue to Shields Road, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Downtown streets to close for festival

YOUNGSTOWN

In preparation for the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival, various downtown streets will be closed.

Starting at midnight Wednesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5, Phelps to Walnut streets, and Commerce to Boardman streets will be closed. Also, there will be a parking ban from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Aug. 5 on Commerce Street from Phelps to Champion streets.

The festival runs from Friday through Sunday.

Table Hop at JCC

YOUNGSTOWN

The public is invited to Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley’s Stroke Education Table Hop event at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fun at Mill Creek with bugs, reptiles

CANFIELD

Mill Creek MetroParks is taking a fresh approach on past events once known as “Bug Day and the Reptile & Amphibian Show.” These two events will now be rolled into one nature experience, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road.

This free, family-friendly event gives visitors a hands-on look at the wonders of nature. Get up-close and personal with live reptiles and raptors, learn about plants and insects, and go on a bio hunt.

Crafts and activities are included. Nature Live! is sponsored by WFMJ/WBCB and will take place rain or shine. For details, call Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330-740-7116 or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

Grant for food bank

YOUNGSTOWN

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley received a $3,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help feed hungry families in the Mahoning Valley.

“We are grateful for the continued support of The Darden Foundation to help us feed hungry people in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Each week, the food-bank member agencies fill more than 13,000 requests for food assistance,” said Michael Iberis, Second Harvest of the Mahoning Valley executive director.

Darden Foundation’s commitment to supporting families facing food insecurity is demonstrated through its partnership with Feeding America and its network of 200 food banks across the US.

Second Harvest provides food to those in need in the tri-county area through 160 programs provided by hunger-relief organizations.