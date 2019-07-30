Two arrested for guns, drugs
COITSVILLE
Two men are expected to be arraigned in Campbell Municipal Court after township officers found a gun and drugs in their car during a traffic stop just after midnight Monday.
Braelin Douglas, 23 and Robert Allen, 19, are both in the Mahoning County jail on drug and weapon charges. They were arrested at LilburneAvenue and Rutledge Drive in Youngstown after a township officer pulled them over for a traffic violation in Coitsville.
A police spokesman said Douglas tried to swallow some drugs that were found in the car and a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun was found in the trunk.
