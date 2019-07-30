State reps request GM discussion with Trump, Pence

LORDSTOWN — State Reps. Gil Blair and Michael O’Brien today requested a meeting to discuss the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown with President Donald Trump or Vice President Michael Pence during their planned visits to Ohio.

Pence is visiting Lancaster on Tuesday and the two will be in Cincinnati on Thursday.

“Contract negotiations are currently underway, which could determine the future of General Motors’ Lordstown plant,” said Blair of Mineral Ridge, D-63rd. “Right now, Lordstown employees are being transferred across the country. It is imperative that we speak with the president and vice president to address this situation and share important information that could help the administration in assisting Trumbull County and employees of the General Motors Lordstown plant.”

Pence is coming to celebrate the groundbreaking of a Magna Seating plant in Fairfield County, which received a state tax credit to build the new plant that will employ some 300 workers. Magna previously closed a plant in Lordstown, laying off 120 employees.

“General Motors in Lordstown has been the economic driver for the entire Mahoning Valley,” said O’Brien of Warren, D-64th. “Any assistance we would receive from the president or his administration is desperately needed.”