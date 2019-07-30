Six-year term recommended for man in series of police episodes
YOUNGSTOWN
Prosecutors are recommending a six-year prison sentence for a man who pleaded guilty to 11 total charges for three separate incidents from late September to Valentine's Day.
Judge Anthony D'Apolito took the pleas today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Alexander Blandon Jr., 35, of Elm Street.
Sentencing will be at a later date.
Blandon was arrested by city police in September; drove a bullet riddled car through an OVI checkpoint in December; and was arrested by state troopers in February.
In all three arrested he had painkillers and fentanyl. He had more than 735 painkillers combined in the three arrests and had over 200 prescriptions in his car in the February arrest, none of which belonged to him.
He was able to post bond twice but is currently in the county jail.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 28, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Nearly 700 painkillers, cash, weapon found in Y'town traffic stop
- September 29, 2018 12:06 a.m.
Two arrested after car, foot chase
- September 28, 2018 10:52 a.m.
Y'town PD arrests pair after discovering drugs, cash, gun
- March 28, 2014 12:02 a.m.
Man sentenced for role in off-campus shooting of YSU student
- April 5, 2002 midnight
MERCER COUNTY Jail term mandated in fatal car accident
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.