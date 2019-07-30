Possible arson in Warren vacant house fire
WARREN
Fire Chief Ken Nussle said a vacant house fire at 419 Forest Ave. NE Friday is a possible arson. No one was inside the home, and no one was injured.
The fire caused about $8,000 damage, mostly to the first floor of the two-story home. The fire was under control in seven minutes and extinguished in 20 minutes, Nussle said.
