Possible arson in Warren vacant house fire


July 29, 2019 at 11:46a.m.

WARREN

Fire Chief Ken Nussle said a vacant house fire at 419 Forest Ave. NE Friday is a possible arson. No one was inside the home, and no one was injured.

The fire caused about $8,000 damage, mostly to the first floor of the two-story home. The fire was under control in seven minutes and extinguished in 20 minutes, Nussle said.

