Police: School bus-SUV crash injures at least 8

DAYTON (AP)

Police say a school bus and an SUV crashed in Ohio, injuring at least five children and three adults.

Dayton police said the crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. They say some of those injured were taken to a hospital. There was no report on the severity of any of the injuries.

Police didn’t immediately release any details on what caused the crash.

Dayton Fire Capt. Aaron Chaney said about 20 students were aboard the Dayton Public Schools bus at the time of the crash. It wasn’t clear how many people were in the SUV.

Messages were left Sunday for police and Dayton Public Schools officials.

Police: Car strikes, kills man in crosswalk, driver flees scene

CLEVELAND (AP)

Police say a car struck and killed a man who was in a crosswalk in Cleveland and then fled the scene.

Cleveland police say preliminary information indicates that the pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk on the west side of the city about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the pedestrian walk sign was on when the car sped through the red light and hit the man.

Emergency-response crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities say the car kept going after hitting the man and collided with another vehicle. They say the driver and passenger of the car that struck the pedestrian then fled on foot.

No other injuries were reported.

SBA disaster assistance available to some private nonprofits

ATLANTA (AP)

Some private nonprofit organizations that don’t provide critical governmental services may be eligible for low-interest loans to recover from severe weather that hit Ohio in May.

The U.S. Small Business Administration says certain private nonprofits in Columbiana, Greene, Mercer and Montgomery counties are eligible to apply for the disaster loans. The loans are intended for organizations affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding and landslides that struck May 27-29.

Some examples of eligible organizations include food kitchens, homeless shelters and museums. They may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Sept. 16, 2019. The deadline for economic injury applications is April. 17, 2020.

Charity bike ride giving $102M to Ohio State cancer research

COLUMBUS (AP)

A popular bike ride fundraiser is committing about $102 million over five years to support cancer research at Ohio State University and create a new institute focused on research about using the body’s immune system to fight cancer.

The nonprofit Pelotonia and the school announced the donation and the creation of the Pelotonia Institute of Immuno-Oncology on Friday.

The Columbus Dispatch reported Pelotonia has raised more than $194 million since 2009 for Ohio State’s cancer center. The cancer center is committing an additional $35 million to the new institute.

The institute’s founding director, Dr. Zihai Li, told the newspaper the Pelotonia donation is critical because federal money for cancer research has been stagnant.

The bike ride began a decade ago and draws thousands of cyclists each year.

State prison inmates may be offered tattoo removal services

COLUMBUS (AP)

State prison officials say inmates in Ohio prisons may soon be offered tattoo-removal services.

The Dayton Daily News reported that Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Director Annette Chambers-Smith says the state is researching costs and logistics of removing tattoos on prisoners’ faces, necks and hands. She says tattoos can hurt inmates’ job prospects once they are released.

Chambers-Smith says funding could come from the department’s medical budget or from fees collected from inmates when they buy items from prison commissaries. She says the state will seek proposals from those who provide removal services.

Department rules bar inmates from having tattooing equipment and from getting tattoos inside the prisons. The use of nonsterile equipment for tattooing can cause infections and spread diseases. Tattoos also can signal gang membership.

Patrol: Woman riding bicycle in triathlon killed in crash

DELAWARE (AP)

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a woman riding a bicycle in a triathlon in Ohio has been struck by a semitrailer and has died from her injuries.

A patrol release says 44-year-old Kristen Oswald, of Royersford, Pa., was competing in the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon when the bicycle she was riding was struck around 9 a.m. Sunday on U.S 23 in Delaware County’s Troy Township.

The township is roughly 35 miles north of Columbus.

The patrol says Oswald had traveled outside a safety zone established for triathlon competitors on the highway when the crash occurred. A reduced speed zone for motorists also was in place on U.S. 23.

Troopers say Oswald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrol spokesman Lt. Robert Sellers says the crash remains under investigation.

Report: Boy dies after falling 9 stories at Florida condo

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla.

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy fell nine stories from a condominium balcony in the Florida Panhandle and later died.

Television station WJHJ reports that the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead Saturday after falling from the ninth floor of a condominium building in Panama City Beach.

Panama City Beach Police Department officials tell WJHJ that the boy was visiting with his family from Midway, Ohio. The boy’s identity wasn’t immediately released.

Police officials didn’t respond to a phone message seeking more information Sunday.

Controlled deer hunt set at W.Va.’s Green Bank Observatory

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va.

A controlled deer hunt will take place at West Virginia’s Green Bank Observatory this fall.

The Division of Natural Resources says in a news release the hunt for state residents only will take place Oct. 11 and 12. A limited number of permits will be issued to hunters who enter a lottery.

The first day of the hunt will be for bow or crossbow only, and the second is a muzzleloader hunt.

The statement says hunters must park in designated parking areas and gas-powered vehicles are strictly controlled at the observatory site.

The deadline for hunters to apply at www.wvhunt.com is Aug. 29.

Green Bank is in Pocahontas County, about 205 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.