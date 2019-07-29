National Night Out event set in Wick Park on Aug. 6


July 29, 2019 at 12:05a.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

East Side Crime Watch, Unity Baptist Church and William “Guy” Burney, city coordinator of the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence, will sponsor National Night Out from 4 to 9 p.m. Aug. 6 at Wick Park. The event will include food, music, refreshments and carnival games.

Teen Challenge, Increase the Peace Rally and Pregnancy Help Center will attend. Free health screenings will be provided. Scheduled speakers include Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, police chief Robin Lees, Councilman T.J. Rodgers, D-2nd, council President Demaine Kitchen, Annie Hall, community activist, and Burney. Pastor Rafael Cruz of Unity Baptist Church will provide a special message. Contact 330-742-4880 with questions.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$249900


Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 4 bath
$660000