New location selected for Youngstown VA clinic


July 29, 2019 at 12:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A new location for the Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic has been selected at 1815 Belmont Ave.

The new facility will be 35,344 square feet and will be located less than a mile from the VA’s current location.

The VA has signed a $24,740,800, 20-year lase with Michael Downing Realty Limited for the building.

