Mahoning sheriff posts recruiting video on social media platforms
YOUNGSTOWN — A new Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office recruiting advertisement could help hiring keep pace with staffing losses, officials said.
Sheriff Jerry Greene said his department loses, on average, about 20 officers a year to retirement, disability or other law enforcement agencies offering better pay or benefits. The new commercial, produced locally for more than $6,000 and released today, will target millennials on social media, he said.
“Our hiring will be continuous because we are losing officers as fast or faster than we are able to hire,” he told The Vindicator. “We are going to make a concentrated effort on all the areas of social media with this video focusing on millennial employees.”
