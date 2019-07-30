Lowellville has plan to develop waterfront properties

LOWELLVILLE — The grand vision for the village’s future – as envisioned by Mayor James Iudiciani – is a two-pronged strategy that simultaneously develops riverfront properties while building a backbone for future industrial investment in the area.

Movement on the riverside revitalization has already begun. In October, the village broke ground on its plan to remove a dam and build a canoe livery in hopes of opening up the river for recreational use.

Future development along the river’s edge includes proposals for condos with underground parking, buildings with retail and restaurant space and a small shoreline park.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com