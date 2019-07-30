Kinsman family discusses July 20 flood damage at their home
KINSMAN — The worst home-related damage from the July 20 flood that hit Kinsman and two other northern townships was at the home on state Route 7 belonging to Richard Leonhard, father of Kinsman Township Trustee Greg Leonhard.
On Monday, Rose Leonhard, Greg’s wife, showed a reporter the inside of the home, where family members and volunteers removed nearly all of contents of the basement and first floor over the past week.
“We threw out everything in the basement; almost everything on this floor,” she said, walking into a dining room where the floors had been removed and the drywall had been removed half way up the wall because of the amount of water that filled the first floor.
The Leonhards have lived in the house north of Kinsman Lake since 1969, and this is the first time the family ever had a problem with flooding, Greg Leonhard said.
