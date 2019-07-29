Hopefuls for city judge set to debate at forum

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The three candidates vying for one open seat on the Youngstown Municipal Court bench will participate in a debate Oct. 15 at Youngstown State University.

The public is invited to hear the three candidates at the election forum hosted by the Youngstown Press Club.

Running for a six-year term are Judge Renee M. DiSalvo, the Republican incumbent; Atty. Martin Hume, the Democratic candidate; and Atty. Mark A. Hanni, the independent candidate.

Dr. Paul Sracic, professor and chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations for YSU, will be the mediator for the event. Members of the Youngstown Press Club will prepare questions for the event.

The free public forum will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Chestnut Room of YSU’s Kilcawley Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Parking is available on campus for a $5 fee.

Judge DiSalvo was appointed last fall by then-Gov. John Kasich to replace Judge Elizabeth Kobly, who retired in September 2018.

Hume, an assistant Mahoning County prosecutor and a former city law director, received 55.5percent of the vote in the May Democratic primary.

Hanni is a self-employed lawyer who has practiced criminal defense, civil, constitutional rights, employment and injured- worker law.

The mission of the Youngstown Press Club, which was chartered last year and has about 60 active members, is to unite Mahoning Valley media, other communications professionals and YSU communications students through fellowship and education. More info can be found at yopressclub.com.