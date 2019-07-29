Officials say the building is propably a total loss, but there were no injuries
Staff report
CANFIELD
Fire of undetermined cause Sunday severely damaged the Summit Plaza at 4373 Boardman-Canfield Road (U.S. Route 224) and Summit Street in Canfield.
Active businesses in the plaza, including Toula’s Bridal and Formal Wear, a beauty shop and an auto dealership, sustained smoke damage. The sign for Sunkiss Tanning is still there but the business has been closed for some time, said Don Hutchison, chief of the Cardinal Joint Fire District.
The fire was reported at about noon, and there were no injuries, said the fire chief.
However, Hutchison said the building is probably a total loss, but a financial loss had not been determined as of Sunday.
Hutchison said a new nearby water tower provided excellent water pressure and enabled firefighters to preserve part of the building.
Several fire departments assisted Cardinal Joint Fire District personnel in fighting the blaze.
Hutchison said local fire inspectors investigated the fire for a cause, and were to return Monday to continue searching for a cause.
Officials also are looking at pictures sent to the department and are taking statements from witnesses.
Wedding dresses already ordered by soon-to-be brides were reportedly spared fire damage at Toula’s.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 28, 2019 11:27 p.m.
Fire severely damages Canfield plaza
- July 28, 2019 10:02 p.m.
Fire at Canfield plaza likely a total loss
- July 22, 2019 5:53 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING MONDAY
- July 29, 2019 12:25 a.m.
Today's Vindicator headlines
- September 17, 2011 12:01 a.m.
No cause yet in Do-Cut fire in Canfield
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.