Cram a cop cruiser with school supplies

Staff report

CORTLAND

Back-to-school shoppers are invited to help the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Warren Post “Cram the Cruiser” with school supplies on Sunday when troopers will be accepting school supply donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walmart Super Center, 2016 Millenium Blvd., Cortland (Bazetta Township).

The donated supplies will be distributed to public schools in Trumbull County by the Trumbull County Educational Service Center.

The annual event coincides with Ohio’s sales tax-free weekend. Supplies needed include pens and pencils; pencil boxes; markers; notebook paper; folders; glue/glue sticks; tissues.

and hand sanitizers.