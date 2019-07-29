COURTS
TRUMBULL COUNTY
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Frank W. Marr III, 43, of Warren, and Amanda R. Lazanis, 31, of Warren.
Ryan R. Radowick, 39, of Warren, and Karen M. Zannetakis, 37, of Warren.
Timothy D. Troyer, 25, of Middlefield, and Arlene A. Miller, 22, of W. Farmington.
Brian P. Gearhart, 48, of Warren, and Jaime M. Welsh, 41, of Warren.
Brian K. Henry, 46, of Warren, and Charla L. Owens, 40, of Warren.
Rhonda J. Rickert, 44, of Greenville, Pa., and Bradley N. Grable, 30, of Greenville, Pa.
Kimberly M. Simpson, 54, of Warren, and Christopher L. Simmons, 58, of Warren.
Russell J. Accordino, 33, of Warren, and Danielle M. Cicero, 34, of Niles.
Jordan C. Harbison, 28, of Renfrew, Pa., and Gabrielle L. Dickson, 24, of Brookfield.
Richard C. Morris Jr., 32, of Niles, and Jenna A. Noice, 27, of Niles.
Ashley N. Clarke, 30, of Hubbard, and Cory J. Lary, 27, of Hubbard.
Justin C. Pritz, 29, of Warren, and Jennifer R. Halfast, 23, of Warren.
Robert A. Jones Jr., 43, of Niles, and Cassandra N. Dines, 31, of Niles.
Anthony G. Sanders, 33, of Niles, and Kisha M. Radcliff, 28, of Niles.
Justyn M. Hafely, 27, of McDonald, and Kelselyn R. Mylar, 25, of McDonald.
Marty D. Singleton Jr., 41, of Warren, and Carrie L. DeCesare, 42, of Warren.
Andrew K. Frantz, 25, of Brookfield, and Hailey A. Harris, 19, of Brookfield.
Patrick E. Tressler, 28, of Niles, and Stephanie M. Evans, 27, of Niles.
Lamont C. Bryant, 44, of Warren, and Cominique R. Parchman, 36, of Hermitage.
Mark A. Stull, 51, of Cortland, and Gleama J. Reese, 59, of Cortland.
Mikel J. Williams, 33, of Newton Falls, and Kathleen E. Knowles, 33, of Warren.
Barbara C. Kundus, 61, of Cortland, and Richard H. Stevens, 65, of Orlando, Fla.
John E. Lytle, 39, of Bristolville, and Vanessa M. Sprague, 32, of Bristolville.
Joseph A. Moore, 34, of Hubbard, and Jennifer S. Perkinson, 31, of Hubbard.
Brittany M. Bryant, 32, of Newton Falls, and Christopher M. Fitzgibbon, 37, of Newton Falls.
Karen Garcar, 62, of McDonald, and Sean M. Murphy, 60, address confidential.
Janelle J. Drennen, 38, of Cortland, and Christopher L. Lewis, 43, of Cortland.
Waldo C. Sigley Jr., 56, of Niles, and Sherry A. Sigley, 57, of Niles.
Joey L. Gaskill, 45, of Niles, and William H. Travis, 47, of Warren.
Dylan D. Dickson, 24, of Burghill, and Maranda L. Helmick, 24, of Fowler.
