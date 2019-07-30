UPDATE | Woman drowns trying to rescue children at Mosquito Lake Park

BAZETTA — A 41-year-old woman died after she tried to rescue a boy, 12, and girl, 13, who were struggling near a buoy at the beach at Mosquito Lake State Park about 5 p.m. today. The kids were part of a group of unrelated children.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources confirmed the death early this evening.

The woman went into the water to help them and she became unresponsive in the water. She was pulled from the water, while the children were helped from the water responsive by bystanders, Bazetta fire Chief Dennis Lewis said.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital and woman was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, where she was pronounced dead. An adult agreed that the girl would not need to go the hospital, Lewis said.

Five other children were also among the swimming party, and all of them were OK, the chief said.

The depth of the water at the location where they were is about 4 feet, Lewis said.

