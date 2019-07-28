Grants available for health projects in Mahoning Valley

Staff report

Two local foundations have funds available for charitable projects focused on the health and well-being of residents in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

Letters of inquiry are due Aug. 16 for the community health grant programs for both the Western Reserve Health Foundation and Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation, each aligned with priorities identified by the county health departments.

Strong proposals will address underlying social and economic challenges contributing to poor health outcomes, extend past individual behavior or program-related services by modifying policies, systems and environments and demonstrate collaboration among sectors.

Trumbull Memorial Health Foundation has funds related to cancer, hospice, diabetes, orthopedics and women’s and children’s health, while the Western Reserve Health Foundation has a cancer fund and a pediatric fund.

There is no letter of inquiry required for the issue-specific grant programs. Full applications are due Sept. 27. Separate requests for proposals for the community health and issue-specific grant programs are on each foundation’s page at www.cfmv.org, and applicants should use “request for proposals” to determine eligibility before submission.

WRHF granted $250,300 and TMHF granted $47,500 during the first cycle of the year, and each are looking for additional projects and programs to support in 2019. A full listing of charitable projects supported by both health foundations so far can be found at www.cfmv.org/news.

Both health foundations are successors to organizations that supported local hospitals. The WRHF was established in the 1980s as the fundraising arm of the Western Reserve Care System but expanded its mission in 2012 when it became an affiliate of the Community Foundation. The TMHF began as the Trumbull Memorial Hospital Foundation in 1976, but has operated separately from the hospital since 2012, also as a Community Foundation affiliate.

The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is an advocate for strategic philanthropy, partnering with donors to anchor a permanent and growing endowment and making investments in the Mahoning Valley.